Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

Australia has handed England a target of 388 in the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test in Sydney. Usman Khawaja has struck his second century of the Test. Consequently, the netizens have gone crazy.

It has been a brilliant ride from the Australians so far as they continue to remain on top in the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Usman Khawaja struck yet another century to hand England a target of 388 on Day 4 (Saturday). As a result, fans applauded his effort while going crazy on social media.

England resumed at the overnight score of 258/7 before getting bundled out for 294, with pacer Scott Boland claiming a four-for. As Australia came out to bat, it was a furious ride from the side, managing 265/6. While the top-order did not impress, Khawaja played a fast knock of an unbeaten 138-ball 101, supported by Cameron Green (74).

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test - Josh Hazlewood doubtful to be fit, likely to miss out

Eventually, Cummins declared right at the moment when spinner Jack Leach was on a hat-trick. He happened to be the most successful English bowler in the second innings, claiming a four-for. England is off to a decent start, batting at 30/0 with stumps on Day 4, while the weather forecast for Day 5 is somewhat tricky.

Match summary

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia managed a commendable 416/8, thanks to Khawaja's 137. As for England, it saw great determination, operating 294, with Jonny Bairstow's 113. Having avoided the follow-on, Australia had to bat and did well in extending the lead to 387. Can England salvage a draw on Day 5?

Brief scores: AUS 416/8 & 265/6 (Khawaja- 101*, Green- 74; Leach- 4/84) leads ENG 258/7 & 30/0 (Crawley- 22, Boland- 0/5) by 358 runs.