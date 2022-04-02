11 heartfelt statements by Virat Kohli on 11th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win

Eleven years ago on this day, Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni steered India to World Cup win in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Eleven years ago, on this day, a nation of over a billion people rejoiced and danced to glory after India, led by captain MS Dhoni, won the coveted World Cup 2011 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This win marked the Indian cricket team's first World Cup title after 1983. The 2011 World Cup final was between India and Sri Lanka, where both teams faced each other for the first time at this stage of the showpiece event. India won by six wickets and became the third team to have won the World Cup more than once.

A 22-year-old Virat Kohli, who was still not the 'King' he is today, walked out to bat after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar fell for 18 as India struggled to chase 275. 'Cheeku' was tasked with the responsibility to anchor the Indian innings as the Men in Blue were reeling under immense pressure with the game poised at 31/2. Kohli played a gritty inning of 35, following which Gautam Gambhir (97) and captain MS Dhoni (91) took India to cricketing glory.

Also read: 'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history

Recalling the memorable World Cup 2011 triumph on its 11th anniversary, Virat Kohli made 11 interesting remarks about how he felt on that eventful night in a video posted by his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1. "I remember the pressure of walking into bat, at 2 down for 20. Sachin and Sehwag both got out. Sachin paaji had a brief chat with me when I walked in," Kohli recalled.

2. "He said 'build a partnership'. We did build a partnership, me and Gautam Gambhir, and we added 90 runs," Kohli said, revealing what advice the batting maestro gave him when he walked in to bat in such a pressure situation.

3. Expressing joy over his 35-run innings, Kohli said, "Probably the most valuable 35 that I scored in my cricketing career."

4. "I was very happy that I was a part of putting the team back on track and contributed in whatever way I could," the batting sensation added.

5. Kohli recalled the atmosphere on the big night at the Wankhede, saying the memories of the crowd singing Vande Mataram still remains fresh. "The thrill of winning the World Cup was something unbelievable," he said.

6. "The whole atmosphere of the crowd singing Vande Mataram and Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander's song, it was a surreal moment, and that's something that's is still so fresh in our memories," Kohli added.

Following the win, Kohli moved a billion Indians with his heartwarming gesture of lifting Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulder along with his teammates. "Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; It was time we carried him. Chak de India," he had said after India won the 2011 World Cup.

7. Looking back at those words, Kohli said Tendulkar's achievements for the country have been priceless. Given that Kohli carried the burden of expectations on his shoulders over the last decade, he clearly understands what Tendulkar went through during his 25-year-long celebrated career. "I said what I said. It was true," Kohli said.

Also read: Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts

8. "His legacy had to be taken forward, and those were massive shoes to fill," the former Indian captain stated.

9. "I think we have all tried to contribute to Indian cricket close to what he can, but I think his achievements are so great and so far-fetched and done over such a long period of time that it feels surreal to actually be in that process," the RCB star said.

10. "After 11 years, I stand here. I said what I said back then," Kohli reiterate his famous statement.

11. "But now I understand the weight of those expectations," Kohli, who has often been compared to the Master Blaster himself, concluded.