IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets

Bumrah got to the mark in the 36th over as he had Hasan Mahmud caught by Virat Kohli at second slip. The 30-year-old picked up four wickets for 50 runs as Bangladesh's innings ended for just 149 runs, giving away a first innings lead of 227 to the hosts.

Jasprit Bumrah has completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the sixth India pacer to achieve the feat. India's ace fast bowler dismissed Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud at the stroke of Tea on Day 2 (September 20) of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to reach the milestone.

Bumrah came out all guns blazing on Day 2, dismissing Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam in the first over. A perfect Test match delivery to clip the off stump of the left-handed batsman. The speedster's second scalp of the day came in the 12th over, this time he got veteran Mushfiqur Rahim to nick one of to KL Rahul at the second slip.

Mahmud also departed in identical fashion, getting caught at the second slip. Meanwhile, Bumrah's fourth wicket of the day was Taskin Ahmed, unleashing a quick yorker to rattle the stumps of the No.10 batter.

With this achievement Bumrah has joined the elite group of Indian pacers, including the likes Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), Javagal Srinath (551), Mohammed Shami (448) and Ishant Sharma (434). The Ahmedabad-born cricketer now has 401 wickets to his name from 227 innings.

Bumrah has taken 149 wickets from 89 ODI's while he has picked up 89 wickets across 70 appearances in the T20Is. Playing in his 37th Test, the Mumbai Indians player has raced to 163 wickets in the longest format of the game.

