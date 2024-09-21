Lifestyle

7 Kaftan Styles Inspired by Kareena Kapoor

Printed Kaftan

This type of printed kaftan is perfect for the festive season. This multi-color kaftan with geometric print and mandarin collar is by designer Rajdeep Ranawat.

Mint Green Kaftan

Kareena's mint-green kaftan is lovely. This basic kaftan has waist-fitted details. The frill sleeves make it gorgeous.

Printed Blue Kaftan

This type of kaftan can be worn during and after pregnancy. You can find such printed kaftans online and offline. These will give you style with comfort.

Balloon Sleeve Dot Pattern Kaftan

The most liked in comfortable and stylish fits is this balloon sleeve dot pattern kaftan of Kareena, it is multi-purpose which can be worn anytime.

Different Color Shade Cotton Kaftan

Bebo has always relied on kaftan dresses for many events. Just look at this different color shade cotton kaftan of hers. It is giving a very stunning look.

Yellow Base Floral Kaftan

Kareena has paired this mustard kaftan with golden palazzo and turned it from loungewear to casual wear. The floral made in it looks very beautiful.

Short Length Knot Kaftan

Kareena chose a very cool, comfy and elegant short length knot kaftan for a party. It is working to give a stylish look like a short dress.

