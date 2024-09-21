Lifestyle
This type of printed kaftan is perfect for the festive season. This multi-color kaftan with geometric print and mandarin collar is by designer Rajdeep Ranawat.
Kareena's mint-green kaftan is lovely. This basic kaftan has waist-fitted details. The frill sleeves make it gorgeous.
This type of kaftan can be worn during and after pregnancy. You can find such printed kaftans online and offline. These will give you style with comfort.
The most liked in comfortable and stylish fits is this balloon sleeve dot pattern kaftan of Kareena, it is multi-purpose which can be worn anytime.
Bebo has always relied on kaftan dresses for many events. Just look at this different color shade cotton kaftan of hers. It is giving a very stunning look.
Kareena has paired this mustard kaftan with golden palazzo and turned it from loungewear to casual wear. The floral made in it looks very beautiful.
Kareena chose a very cool, comfy and elegant short length knot kaftan for a party. It is working to give a stylish look like a short dress.