Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladesh cricketer to feature in Test

    Shakib Al Hasan became the oldest player to take to the field for Bangladesh in Test cricket on Saturday (September 21). The all-rounder broke the previous record set by Mohammed Rafique, during Day 3 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladesh cricketer to feature in Test match scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Shakib Al Hasan became the oldest player to take to the field for Bangladesh in Test cricket on Saturday (September 21). The all-rounder broke the previous record set by Mohammed Rafique, during Day 3 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    Also read:  IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh dismissed for 149

    Shakib is now 37 years and 181 days old, while Rafique was 37 years and 180 days old when he last played Test for Bangladesh in 2008. The left-handed all-rounder has been arguably the greatest cricketer to come out of Bangladesh. The veteran is playing his 70th Test match, having scored more than seven thousand runs and picked up 242 wickets in the longest format of the game so far. 

    Shakib was Bangladesh's top scorer with 37 runs in the first innings at Chepauk as the visitors were all out for 149 runs, giving away a first innings lead of 227 runs to India. Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets for India, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets each.  At lunch on Day 3, Rohit Sharma and Co. have extended the lead to 432 runs, with Shubman Gill (86*) and Rishabh Pant (82*) at the crease. 

    Towards the end of Day 2, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat departed early leaving India at 67/3, but Pant and Gill steadied the ship, stitching together a partnership of 138 runs, taking the score to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3.    

    India scored 376 runs in the first innings thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's hundred and well made half-centuries by Jaiswal and Jadeja. Ashwin and Jadeja stitched together a seventh wicket partnership of 199 runs. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers taking five wickets, while Taskin Ahmed took three scalps. Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz accounted for one wicket each. 

    Also read:  IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour joins Rajasthan Royals as batting coach

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Vikram Rathour reunites with Rahul Dravid, joins Rajasthan Royals as batting coach for IPL 2025 scr

    IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour joins Rajasthan Royals as batting coach

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh dismissed for 149 scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh dismissed for 149

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets, 6th India pacer to achieve the feat scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah completes 400 international wickets

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud scripts history scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud scripts history

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test Day2: India pacer Akash Deep knocks off stumps in back-to-back deliveries (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Akash Deep knocks off stumps in back-to-back deliveries (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to make your LPG cylinder last longer RBA

    7 tips to make your LPG cylinder last longer

    Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 44: Most iconic films of the actress RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 44: Most iconic films of the actress

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival RTM

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival

    Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi RBA

    Jayam Ravi talks about affair rumours with Kenishaa Francis, also slams ex-wife Aarthi

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details gcw

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon