IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladesh cricketer to feature in Test

Shakib Al Hasan became the oldest player to take to the field for Bangladesh in Test cricket on Saturday (September 21). The all-rounder broke the previous record set by Mohammed Rafique, during Day 3 of the first Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shakib is now 37 years and 181 days old, while Rafique was 37 years and 180 days old when he last played Test for Bangladesh in 2008. The left-handed all-rounder has been arguably the greatest cricketer to come out of Bangladesh. The veteran is playing his 70th Test match, having scored more than seven thousand runs and picked up 242 wickets in the longest format of the game so far.

Shakib was Bangladesh's top scorer with 37 runs in the first innings at Chepauk as the visitors were all out for 149 runs, giving away a first innings lead of 227 runs to India. Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets for India, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets each. At lunch on Day 3, Rohit Sharma and Co. have extended the lead to 432 runs, with Shubman Gill (86*) and Rishabh Pant (82*) at the crease.

Towards the end of Day 2, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat departed early leaving India at 67/3, but Pant and Gill steadied the ship, stitching together a partnership of 138 runs, taking the score to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3.

India scored 376 runs in the first innings thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's hundred and well made half-centuries by Jaiswal and Jadeja. Ashwin and Jadeja stitched together a seventh wicket partnership of 199 runs. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers taking five wickets, while Taskin Ahmed took three scalps. Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz accounted for one wicket each.

