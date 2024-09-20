Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud scripts history

    Hasan Mahmud scripted history in Chennai, becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests in India. The right-arm pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.  

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Hasan Mahmud scripted history in Chennai, becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to take five-wicket haul in Tests in India. The right-arm pacer picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah to end with numbers of 5 for 83 in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium.  

    Mahmud rattled the top order as India were reduced to 96/4 on Day 1 of the first Test at Chepauk. The 24-year-old drew the first blood in the fourth over, as he got Rohit Sharma to nick one on to Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip. Shubman Gill departed for an eight ball duck. The right-handed batsman tried to guide a leg-sided delivery to fine leg, but edged it to wicketkeeper Litton Das. 

    Mahmud got the better of Virat Kohli with a classic Test match delivery, pitching the ball up, tempting the right-handed batsman to drive through the covers, takes a slight edge and carried straight to the keeper. The pacer's fourth scalp was Pant, who went after an wide delivery, edged it straight to the gloves of Litton Das. 

    Mahmud dismissed Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. Once again it was Litton Das who took the catch. The youngster, who is playing only his fourth Test, was spot on with his line and length, forcing the batsman to make mistakes. The previous best figures by a Bangladesh bowler in India was Abu Jayed's 4/108 in 2019 in Indore. 

    Moreover, this was Mahmud's second successive five-wicket haul, having taken a five for against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this month. The pacer played a key role as the Tigers scripted history by thrashing Pakistan 2-0 in the away-Test series. 

    India's first innings ended for 376 runs, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's hundred and well made half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin scored 113 runs, including 11 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja provided ample support with 86 off 124 balls. The duo, joined when India were struggling at 144/6 and stitched together a partnership of 199 runs to take the hosts to a decent total. 

