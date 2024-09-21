Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru to face power outage in key areas on September 22

    The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will carry out essential maintenance work on Sunday, causing a power outage in several prominent areas of Bengaluru. The scheduled power cut will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., affecting several key areas around Chalukya Circle and Gandhinagar.

    Bengaluru to face power outrage in key areas on September 22
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    BESCOM announced this maintenance effort with the goal of enhancing the area's infrastructure and guaranteeing the long-term reliability of the power grid. 

    The outage will affect multiple areas, including BESCOM's head office, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) offices in Gandhinagar, and other nearby locations such as Crescent Road, Seshadri Road, Kurubara Sangh Circle, and Racecourse Road.

    During the maintenance period, prominent landmarks like the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Taj Westend Hotel, Kumarakrupa Guest House, Kaveri Bhavan, and Kandaya Bhavan will also experience disruptions. The power disruption will extend to Kumara Park, K.G. Road, Kabban Pete, and Mineral Bhavan.

    On Saturday, September 21, several parts of Bengaluru are facing a power outage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to quarterly maintenance work at power distribution stations, including Jnanabharati, Sir MV Layout, Remco, and Banashankari. Areas affected include Bapujinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Hanumanthanagar, Girinagar, Banashankari, and surrounding neighbourhoods along Mysore Road.

    BESCOM has notified residents and businesses in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience during the outage. They have also released a statement assuring the public that the maintenance work is essential and reaffirming its commitment to promptly restore power once the work is complete.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway vkp

    Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway

    Face to face interview with BJP former minister MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan vkp

    EXCLUSIVE | 'Nagamangala riots exposed Congress' anti-Hindu stance': BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    No information on Pakistan slogans during Nagamangala Ganesh visarjan dispute says Karnataka HM G Parameswar vkp

    'No information on pro-Pak slogans during Nagamangala Ganesh visarjan dispute': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    One Nation One Election is Impossible in Democracy says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'One Nation One Election is Impossible in Democracy': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details RBA

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms RBA

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more snt

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon