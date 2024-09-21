Bengaluru to face power outage in key areas on September 22

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will carry out essential maintenance work on Sunday, causing a power outage in several prominent areas of Bengaluru. The scheduled power cut will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., affecting several key areas around Chalukya Circle and Gandhinagar.

BESCOM announced this maintenance effort with the goal of enhancing the area's infrastructure and guaranteeing the long-term reliability of the power grid.

The outage will affect multiple areas, including BESCOM's head office, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) offices in Gandhinagar, and other nearby locations such as Crescent Road, Seshadri Road, Kurubara Sangh Circle, and Racecourse Road.

During the maintenance period, prominent landmarks like the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Taj Westend Hotel, Kumarakrupa Guest House, Kaveri Bhavan, and Kandaya Bhavan will also experience disruptions. The power disruption will extend to Kumara Park, K.G. Road, Kabban Pete, and Mineral Bhavan.



On Saturday, September 21, several parts of Bengaluru are facing a power outage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to quarterly maintenance work at power distribution stations, including Jnanabharati, Sir MV Layout, Remco, and Banashankari. Areas affected include Bapujinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Hanumanthanagar, Girinagar, Banashankari, and surrounding neighbourhoods along Mysore Road.

BESCOM has notified residents and businesses in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience during the outage. They have also released a statement assuring the public that the maintenance work is essential and reaffirming its commitment to promptly restore power once the work is complete.

