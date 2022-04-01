Heroes of 2011 WC captured in one frame: Gambhir-Dhoni catch up after LSG beats CSK wins hearts

Following LSG's first win, the KL Rahul-led side is placed 6th on the table with 2 points, while defending champions CSK is in 8th spot with a negative net run rate of -0.528.

It was a night of yet another heartbreak for Chennai Super Kings' fans as their team endured a second straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite setting a mammoth target of 211, Ravindra Jadeja and Co failed to control the Lucknow Super Giants' fireworks and eventually succumbed to a six-wicket defeat at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Following LSG's first win, the KL Rahul-led side is placed 6th on the table with 2 points, while defending champions CSK is in 8th spot with a negative net run rate of -0.528.

Once this nail-biting encounter came to an end, two Indian cricketing icons catching up grabbed the audience's attention. Lucknow franchise's mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen having a chat with his 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. Gambhir took to Instagram and shared his photo with Dhoni. "It was nice catching up, skipper!" the caption of the post read.

Talks of a possible rift between Gambhir and Dhoni have been widely spoken about in the past. However, this photograph has forced critics to believe that all is well between the two cricketers and that they have massive respect for each other.

Nevertheless, the photo that became viral on social media instantly sparked reactions from netizens, with several lauding the moment that captures two icons of Indian cricket in one frame. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Thanks to a blitzkrieg from Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Dhoni towards the end, Chennai posted a mammoth score of 210/7 in 20 overs. However, the LSG, riding on Evin Lewis' quickfire 55* off just 23 deliveries, registered a six-wicket win with three balls to spare. Chennai's move to hand over the ball to Shivam Dube in the 19th over of the innings proved costly for the side, as the all-rounder conceded 25 runs in the over.

