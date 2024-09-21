Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

    When Bollywood titans Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif unite, it's nothing short of cinematic magic. Their recent advertisement for Swiss watch brand Rado has reignited the excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate another film featuring this dynamic duo. Their undeniable chemistry and charm leave everyone wanting more

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    When two of Bollywood’s biggest stars come together, the result is pure magic. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, known for their captivating performances in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang, have once again ignited excitement with their recent appearance in an advertisement for the Swiss watch brand Rado. Their sizzling chemistry in the ad has fans buzzing, leaving them eager for a new film featuring this dynamic duo. With their undeniable charm, fans are already dreaming about what another collaboration might bring to the silver screen.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rado (@rado)

    The official Instagram account of Rado showcased a striking image from the ad, highlighting the stars. Hrithik looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a kurta-pyjama set complemented by a matching jacket. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif dazzled in a red embellished saree, elegantly paired with a sleeveless blouse.

    Katrina completed her stunning look with glamorous makeup, flowing hair, and exquisite diamond earrings adorned with rubies. As she posed, she gently placed her hand on Hrithik’s shoulder, sharing a warm smile in his direction. Hrithik appeared captivated, lost in her gaze, further showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

    Adding to the excitement, Katrina shared the post on her Instagram Stories, overlaying it with a heart GIF. Fans couldn’t contain their reactions to the post. One user noted the characters Hrithik and Katrina portrayed in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, suggesting they looked like "Laila and Arjun after marriage." Another commented on the need for a new movie featuring the two, while one user praised their chemistry, stating, "This is what chemistry looks like." Another chimed in, humorously referencing the characters, mentioning they might be "at work after living in Morocco." Fans collectively expressed their desire to see them together on screen again, affirming how good it was to witness their chemistry once more.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Since their first collaboration, Hrithik and Katrina have forged a close bond that is evident to their fans. A memorable moment shared between them was when Katrina revealed the dance steps of her iconic hit "Sheila Ki Jawani" to Hrithik.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival RTM

    Johnny Depp to receive lifetime achievement at 2024 Rome Film Festival

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar ATG

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to face power outrage in key areas on September 22

    Bengaluru to face power outage in key areas on September 22

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms RBA

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more snt

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladesh cricketer to feature in Test match scr

    IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladesh cricketer to feature in Test

    7 tips to make your LPG cylinder last longer RBA

    7 tips to make your LPG cylinder last longer

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon