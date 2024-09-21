Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

When Bollywood titans Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif unite, it's nothing short of cinematic magic. Their recent advertisement for Swiss watch brand Rado has reignited the excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate another film featuring this dynamic duo. Their undeniable chemistry and charm leave everyone wanting more

When two of Bollywood’s biggest stars come together, the result is pure magic. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, known for their captivating performances in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang, have once again ignited excitement with their recent appearance in an advertisement for the Swiss watch brand Rado. Their sizzling chemistry in the ad has fans buzzing, leaving them eager for a new film featuring this dynamic duo. With their undeniable charm, fans are already dreaming about what another collaboration might bring to the silver screen.

The official Instagram account of Rado showcased a striking image from the ad, highlighting the stars. Hrithik looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a kurta-pyjama set complemented by a matching jacket. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif dazzled in a red embellished saree, elegantly paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Katrina completed her stunning look with glamorous makeup, flowing hair, and exquisite diamond earrings adorned with rubies. As she posed, she gently placed her hand on Hrithik’s shoulder, sharing a warm smile in his direction. Hrithik appeared captivated, lost in her gaze, further showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Adding to the excitement, Katrina shared the post on her Instagram Stories, overlaying it with a heart GIF. Fans couldn’t contain their reactions to the post. One user noted the characters Hrithik and Katrina portrayed in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, suggesting they looked like "Laila and Arjun after marriage." Another commented on the need for a new movie featuring the two, while one user praised their chemistry, stating, "This is what chemistry looks like." Another chimed in, humorously referencing the characters, mentioning they might be "at work after living in Morocco." Fans collectively expressed their desire to see them together on screen again, affirming how good it was to witness their chemistry once more.

Since their first collaboration, Hrithik and Katrina have forged a close bond that is evident to their fans. A memorable moment shared between them was when Katrina revealed the dance steps of her iconic hit "Sheila Ki Jawani" to Hrithik.

