IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh dismissed for 149

India are in the driver's seat in the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, having dismissed the visitors to 149, taking a first innings lead of 227 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 50 runs, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 32 runs, followed by Mehidy Hasan, who remained unbeaten with 27 runs.

Bumrah drew the first blood for India on Day 2, dismissing opener Shadman Islam in the first over. Then Akash Deep struck in back-to-back deliveries, taking the wickets of Zakir Hasan and Moimul Haque. Bangladesh were reduced to 22/3 with Akash on a hat-trick in the eighth over.

Bangladesh's fourth wicket was down in the 11th over as Siraj had captain Najmul Hossain Shanto nick one of to Virat Kohli at the second slip. Bumrah came back for his second spell and sent back Mushfiqur Rahim, before Litton Das and Shakib stitched together a partnership of 51 runs.

However, the duo was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah sent back Hasan Mahmud to complete 400 wickets in international wicket. The 30-year-old's fourth scalp of the day was Taskin Ahmed, delivering a quick yorker to rattle the stumps. Siraj picked up Nahid Rana's wicket as Bangladesh's innings ended one short of 150 runs.

India scored 376 runs in the first innings courtesy of Ravichandra Ashwin's stunning hundred and half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. India were struggling at 144/6 at one stage but Jadeja and Ashwin stitched together a mammoth partnership of 199 runs to take the hosts to a decent total.

Ashwin scored 113 runs, including 11 fours and two sixes, while Jadeja provided ample support with 86 runs off 124 balls, hitting ten boundaries and two maximums. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers taking five wickets for 83 runs, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Bumrah.

