'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history

Eleven years ago, on this day, a nation of over a billion people rejoiced and danced to glory after India, led by captain MS Dhoni, won the coveted World Cup 2011 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This win marked the Indian cricket team's first World Cup title after 1983.

The 2011 World Cup final was between India and Sri Lanka, where both teams faced each other for the first time at this stage of the showpiece event. India won by six wickets and became the third team to have won the World Cup more than once.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years! The party starts in the dressing room," these words will forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan as Ravi Shastri, who was part of the '83 WC squad, poetically described the winning moment.

Batting first, Mahela Jayawardene turned out to be the star performer for the Sri Lankans, scoring 103 in 88 balls to help the team post a competitive 274 for six and hand India the highest total to chase in a World Cup final.

Chasing 275 for the win, India lost the wickets of openers Sachin Tendulkar (18 off 14) and Virender Sehwag (0 off 2) early on. However, a young Virat Kohli walked in to steady the Indian innings and scored a gritty 35 in the final. Left-handed batter Gautam Gambhir brought the momentum back while playing a crucial knock of 97 runs.

Promoting himself at No. 5, captain MS Dhoni came into the final on the back of poor form and saw India start off poorly in their chase. The wicketkeeper-batter played a sensational inning to score 91 from 79 balls. Dhoni emerged as the Man of the Match and ended the World Cup with a six.

