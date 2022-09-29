YouTube clips, Instagram reels not to be considered for admission under ECA quota: DU

Admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA categories, said the officials during a webinar, adding that candidates can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories

Delhi University officials on Thursday said YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, and 'vlogs' will not be considered public performances for markings during admission under 'Extra Curricular Activities' (ECA) quota. During a webinar, authorities announced that 14 ECA categories will be used for admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022–2023; students may apply to a maximum of three ECA categories. However, admission will be offered in only one category.

In the webinar, Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office, stated that "YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories."

Also Read | BSER REET result 2022 announced; here's how to check your scores

Jigs performed in restaurants or on other private platforms without using peer-review methods won't be taken into account for grading, she added, noting that a public performance is one that is presented by a group or organisation for general public consumption.

"A candidate's Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score would be taken into consideration for admissions under the ECA supernumerary quota," Taneja stated. A candidate's CEM score is calculated by adding their highest ECA score from the ECA categories they are being evaluated for, plus 25% of their highest program-specific CUET percentage score across all programmes they have applied to. When submitting an application for the Common Seat Allocation System-2022, applicants must attach the pertinent ECA certificates.

Also Read | GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

For an ECA score of 75 marks, 60 marks will be given for physical trials in all 12 categories (excluding NCC and NSS) and 15 marks would be given for submitted certificates. Four types of certificates are available: participation, competition awards, training/examinations, workshops, public performances, published works, and exhibition.

(With PTI inputs)