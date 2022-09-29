Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

    GATE 2023 registration window closes tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply without late fees till midnight tomorrow on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. After tomorrow, a late fee of Rs. 500 per subject/ paper would be applicable. 

    Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is ending on Friday (September 30). To avoid late fines, applicants must submit their applications before midnight tomorrow for the post-graduate level test required for admission to the best technical colleges. The regular registration, which is without late fee closes on September 30, 2022 ongate.iitk.ac.in.

    Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur would be conducting GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination would be conducted in 29 papers. Candidates have an option of appearing in 2 papers, as per the combinations allowed.

    Application without late fee would close around mid-night on September 30, 2022. After the same, candidates would still be able to register for the examination till October 7 with a late fee of Rs. 500. Please be aware that if the application procedure is incomplete, a late fee will be charged. Even if all other information on the application form is accurate, if the money is not paid by tomorrow, you must pay the updated charge until the deadline of October 7.

    Female Candidates (all categories):    Rs. 850 (Till September 30, 2022) and   Rs. 1350 (During the Extended Period)
    SC/ST/PwD category students:    Rs. 850   and Rs. 1350
    Other Candidates:    Rs. 1700  and  Rs. 2200

    For admission to M. Tech programmes at various IITs, GATE scores are required. Several Public Sector Undertakings, or PSUs, use the score when hiring candidates. Candidates are also recommended to go through and complete the forms if they desire to apply for graduate trainee engineer employment at various PSUs. The GATE score is good for three years. However, for PSU recruiting, the validity is only good for the recruitment year.

