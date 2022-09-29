Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSER REET result 2022 announced; here's how to check your scores

    Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can check the result through the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

    BSER REET result 2022 announced here is how to check your scores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER, has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 on Thursday. The result has been released for the REET exam which was conducted on July 23 and July 24. On the official website reetbser2022.in, applicants must enter their application number and password to view their REET results. Only those applicants who pass the Level 1 REET test are qualified to teach at the primary level, and only those who pass the Level 2 REET exam are qualified for positions at the secondary level.

    Also Read | GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

    REET Result 2022: Here are steps to check result online

    • Go to the official website - reetbser2022.in
    • On the appeared home page, click on the REET 2022 Result link
    • A new login page would open
    • Key in your roll number and date of birth
    • Submit your credentials and access the REET result
    • Check and download your REET 2022 scorecard
    • Take a print out for future references

    Also Read | UGC NET admit card 2022 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam on Sept 30; Here's how to download

    Candidates can verify their eligibility status, name, roll number, aggregate marks, section-by-section marks, and other information with the publication of the scorecard. The REET cut-off 2022 will be published by BSER at the same time as the REET result 2022. Candidates will be deemed qualified if they reach the REET cut-off for their particular category. It is suggested that candidates keep an eye on both this page and the official website to stay informed.

    Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24, 2022. The exam was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

    Also Read | KCET 2022: Revised result to be released on October 1; know details

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GATE 2023 Registration close on September 30 apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee gcw

    GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

    UGC NET admit card 2022 released exam on September 30 Here is how to download gcw

    UGC NET admit card 2022 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam on Sept 30; Here's how to download

    NExT exam time limit extended until Sep 2024; Govt invokes NMC Act - adt

    NExT exam time limit extended until Sep 2024; Govt invokes NMC Act

    JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here - adt

    JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here

    CUET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today; check fields of correction allowed here AJR

    CUET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today; check fields of correction allowed here

    Recent Stories

    Kerala High Court directs PFI to pay Rs 5.2 crore as damages during bandh AJR

    Kerala High Court directs PFI to pay Rs 5.2 crore as damages during bandh

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Siachen Pioneers

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Siachen Pioneers

    Amazon third gen Fire TV Cube launched in India From price to specs know all about it gcw

    Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube launched in India; From price to specs, know all about it

    football With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more - Karim Benzema after winning his maiden Pichichi Trophy-ayh

    'With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more' - Benzema after winning his maiden Pichichi Trophy

    Raj kachori chaat with chocolate sauce, latest bizarre fusion food; watch viral video - gps

    Raj kachori chaat with chocolate sauce, latest bizarre fusion food; watch viral video

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon