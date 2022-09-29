BSER REET result 2022 announced; here's how to check your scores

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can check the result through the official site of BSER REET at reetbser2022.in.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, BSER, has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 on Thursday. The result has been released for the REET exam which was conducted on July 23 and July 24. On the official website reetbser2022.in, applicants must enter their application number and password to view their REET results. Only those applicants who pass the Level 1 REET test are qualified to teach at the primary level, and only those who pass the Level 2 REET exam are qualified for positions at the secondary level.

Also Read | GATE 2023: Registration close on September 30, apply on gate.iitk.ac.in to avoid late fee

REET Result 2022: Here are steps to check result online

Go to the official website - reetbser2022.in

On the appeared home page, click on the REET 2022 Result link

A new login page would open

Key in your roll number and date of birth

Submit your credentials and access the REET result

Check and download your REET 2022 scorecard

Take a print out for future references

Also Read | UGC NET admit card 2022 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exam on Sept 30; Here's how to download

Candidates can verify their eligibility status, name, roll number, aggregate marks, section-by-section marks, and other information with the publication of the scorecard. The REET cut-off 2022 will be published by BSER at the same time as the REET result 2022. Candidates will be deemed qualified if they reach the REET cut-off for their particular category. It is suggested that candidates keep an eye on both this page and the official website to stay informed.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the REET 2022 examination on July 23-24, 2022. The exam was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

Also Read | KCET 2022: Revised result to be released on October 1; know details