WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 commence today; know important guidelines to keep in mind

    WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 will commence today for Class 10 students. Around 6,98,724 lakh students will appear for the WB Madhyamik Exams 2023. 
     

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 will commence on Thursday, February 23, for Class 10 students. Around 6.99 lakh students will take the Class 10 Board Exams beginning today under strict security, according to the West Bengal Board. 

    WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said that each exam centre has CCTV surveillance to check the use of unfair means and to prevent cheating, paper leaks, and other similar events. Police officers have also been stationed outside of the centres.

    Starting today, February 23, 2023, 6,98,724 lakh students will take the WB Madhyamik Exams 2023. WBBSE has also assured students that the bandh called in Darjeeling Hills today will not affect them. On March 4, 2023, the WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 will be concluded. 

    WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: last minute guidelines

    1) Candidates must ensure they arrive on time at their respective exam centres.
    2) Students must carry their admit cards to the exam centres. Candidates will only be permitted to enter the exam hall if they have their hall tickets.
    3) Candidates must adhere to all COVID-19 exam centre protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
    4) Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, mobile phones, and other electronic devices are prohibited in the exam hall.

    WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023: know the schedule

    1) February 23, 2023 - first languages
    2) February 24, 2023 - second languages
    3) February 25, 2023 - geography
    4) February 28, 2023 - life science
    5) March 1, 2023 - history
    6) March 2, 2023 - mathematics
    7) March 3, 2023 - physical science
    8) March 4, 2023 - Optional elective subjects

    Students will be appearing for their First Language exams today, which include languages Bengali, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Modern Tibetan, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Nepali, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali.

