CBSE Class 10th Results 2024 announced; How to check marks online, via SMS and DigiLocker?

The CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2024 has been declared today. All the candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official website, the link for which is cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for Class 10 board examinations. Furthermore, CBSE Class 10 board results can be accessed through DigiLocker. Students have the option to check their CBSE results by providing their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

A total of 93.60 per cent students have cleared CBSE 10th board exam for 2024. This year the pass percentage has increased by 0.48%. In 2023, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 92.12%, but this year the pass percentage is 93.60%

The results are available for download on the DigiLocker platform. The results can be accessed at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, and will also be available on digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th results 2024: How to check your marks online?

1. Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s official website, cbse.nic.in.

2. Look for the exam results section on the webpage, which is usually titled "Results" or "Examination Results".

3. Select the appropriate link for either Class 10th Results 2024, depending on the exam you took.

4. Enter the necessary details such as your roll number, school number, centre number, date of birth, or any other required information.

5. Enter your information and wait for your CBSE Class 10th Result for 2024 to appear on the screen.

6. Once the results are shown, consider printing a copy or storing it digitally for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th results 2024: How to check your marks through SMS?

Students can get their CBSE Class 10 results for 2024 by SMS by sending a text message with the format "CBSE10" to 7738299899. Students will receive all of the information they need about their findings shortly after receiving the SMS.

CBSE Class 10th results 2024: How to check your marks through DigiLocker?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Sign in or register using your mobile number.

Select the CBSE class 10 2024.

Fill out the required information.

Click submit to view your result.

Save and print a hard copy for future use.

