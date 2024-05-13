Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBSE Class 12th results 2024 announced: Check out top performing districts, institutions and more

    The CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2024 scorecard will include details like students’ names, roll numbers, subject-wise marks, overall grade, and other important details. Check out top performing districts, institutions and other details.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 board results for 2024 today, May 13. This year, up to 87.98% of students passed their tests. Girls outperformed guys yet again. The pass rate for girls is around 91.52%, while for boys it is 85.12%.

    Candidates may check their results at the official websites: results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Students will require their roll numbers listed on their admission cards to view their scores.  To clear the CBSE exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 announced: Lost your roll number? Here's how you can find it online

    CBSE Class 12th results 2024: Top performing districts

    The class 12th CBSE result 2024 percentage has been released district wise. Trivandrum is the top performing district with 99.91%; Vijaywada second with 99.04%; Chennai with 98.47%.

    CBSE Class 12th results 2024: Institution wise list

    CTSA – 99.23%
    JNV – 98.90%
    KV – 98.81%
    Govt aided – 91.42%
    Govt – 88.23%
    Independent – 87.70%

    Meanwhile, CBSE has decided to permanently stop releasing merit lists for the top performing students in both class 10th and 12th examinations. The objective of this decision is to reduce the prevalence of “unhealthy competition” among students.

    Also Read | CBSE Board announces Class 12th Results 2024; Check how to check your marks & more

    CBSE will issue the merit certificate to top 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks. Toppers list will not be released to avoid unhealthy competition. CBSE has further stated that it does not award second or third division to students. 

    CBSE completed the evaluation in 9 days from 12 days earlier by increasing the number of evaluation centres, the board said. If students are not satisfied with their answer sheets, they can request for re-evaluation. They can also request for the photocopy or scanned copy of their marksheets. The process for verification of the marks will be available from May 17 to 21.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
