Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBSE Board announces Class 12th Results 2024; Check how to check your marks & more

    As many as 87.98% have cleared the exams this year. Girls have outperformed boys yet again. The pass percentage among girls is around 91 per cent. Candidates can check their marks at the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. 

    CBSE Board announces Class 12th Results 2024; Check how to check your marks & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 board results 2024 today, May 13. As many as 87.98% have cleared the exams this year. Candidates can check their marks at the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.  A total of 87.98% students have passed Class 12 board exams.

    Students would have to visit the CBSE Board's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the CBSE Result Class 12th Exam link on the homepage. Students must input their roll number, school number, and other information, then click the submit button. After then, the result will display on your screen.

    CBSE Class 12th results: How to check your marks?

    Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in
    Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE board results’ link on the homepage.
    Step 3: On the new window, click on the 12th result link.
    Step 4: Then enter the required credentials like Roll number and Date of Birth (DoB). Click on the submit button.
    Step 5: The CBSE results will appear on the screen.

    CBSE Class 12th results: How to check your marks through DigiLocker?

    • Navigate to cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.
    • Click on "Get Started with Account Confirmation."
    • Choose your class: either 10 or 12.
    • Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit access code provided by your school.
    • Click "Next."
    • Input your 10-digit mobile number.
    • Click the "Submit" button.
    • Input your "Date of Birth" (only for Class 12).
    • An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.
    • Enter the OTP received and click on "Submit."
    • Your DigiLocker account will be activated.
    • Click on "Go to DigiLocker Account."
    • Navigate to the "Issued Documents Section."
    • Result will appear on the screen.

    How to check your marks through SMS?

    Step 1 — Open the SMS application on your phone.
    Step 2 — Type cbse12 roll number.
    Step 3 — Send text to the phone number provided by CBSE.
    Step 4 — CBSE 12th Result 2024 will be sent to you through SMS.

     The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams. The class 10 results are yet to be announced. 

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here RKN

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here

    GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board ANNOUNCES Class 12 marks; Know how to download your scorecard gcw

    GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board ANNOUNCES Class 12 marks; Know how to download your scorecard

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty directs officials to ensure safety of school buildings before re-opening on June 3 anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty directs officials to ensure safety of school buildings before re-opening in June

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks rkn

    Kerala SSLC Results 2024 today; Know how to check your marks

    ISC ICSE Results 2024: CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker gcw

    ISC, ICSE Results 2024: Class 10 and Class 12 marks ANNOUNCED! How to check score card through SMS, DigiLocker

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    THROWBACK MONDAY: When Aishwarya Rai recreated her Rs 45 lakh mangalsutra RKK

    THROWBACK MONDAY: When Aishwarya Rai recreated her 45 lakh mangalsutra

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Yellow line to undergo CMRS testing by October end

    Gold rate on May 13: How much does 22/24 carat costs in top cities? gcw

    Gold rate on May 13: How much does 22/24 carat costs in top cities?

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon