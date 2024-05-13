Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 announced: Lost your roll number? Here's how you can find it online

    Students can check their results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in by using their login details credentials such as roll number, school number and admit card number. But sometimes, a few students may lose their roll numbers which may create difficulty in checking results.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 results. Students may now check their results at the official website results.cbse.nic.in by entering their login credentials, which include their roll number, school number, and admission card number.

    However, some students may forget their roll numbers, making it impossible to monitor outcomes. Here's how the roll number finder may help you discover your roll numbers. Students who have forgotten or lost their admission cards can use the CBSE roll number finder 2024 to look up their roll numbers for the CBSE class 12th examinations and verify their exam results.

    How to check your roll number?

    1. Click on the CBSE Roll Number Finder link at http://www.cbse.gov.in and choose 'SERVER 1'.
    2. Clicking the proceed option will take you to the CBSE roll number finding website.
    3. Select "class 12" and provide the needed information as directed.
    4. Click the "Search Data" option to see your class 12 roll number.
    5. Download or write down the roll number for future reference.

    CBSE Class 12th results 2024: How to check your marks?

    • Students may get CBSE Results 2024 using websites such as results.cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and http://www.cbse.gov.in. The login page will appear on the screen.
    • Students must fill out their roll number, school number, and admit card number.
    • Enter the submit button after providing the details.
    • Students can now examine the results.
    • Students can download the results and take printouts.

    As many as 87.98% have cleared the exams this year. Girls have outperformed boys yet again. The pass percentage among girls is around 91.52% and among boys, it is 85.12%. Trivandrum is the top-performing district this year. Candidates can check their marks at the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. 

