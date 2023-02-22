Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 released on trb.tn.nic.in, raise objections till February 25

    According to the notice, the answer key has been released for Paper 2 Exam which was conducted from February 3, 2023 up to February 15, 2023 and the candidates can download them and if they wish to raise objections, they may do the same starting today up to February 25, 2023 till 5:30 pm. 

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 8:19 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board on Wednesday (February 22) released the TNTET Answer Key 2023 for Paper 2. The answer keys are available now to download on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys here.

    No objections will be received via post and will only be considered through online mode up to the specified timeline.

    In a statement on the website, it said, "The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the key against the master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained." 

    TNTET Answer Key 2023 Paper 2: Here's how to download

    1. Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in
    2. Click on "Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-II-2022 Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker"
    3. In the new page, select the answer key link
    4. Download the answer key and raise objections accordingly
    5. Submit and keep a copy

    TNTET Paper 2 Exam 2023 was held in 23 sessions in computer based test mode. The results are likely to be released soon.

