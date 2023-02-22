UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs

UP Budget 2023: A budgetary provision of Rs 681 lakh has also been made to construct hostels and school buildings for minority institutions in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The Uttar Pradesh government allocated Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to form a computer lab in its budget presentation on Wednesday, February 22. Uttar Pradesh has an estimated 23,000 madrassas; however, only 561 receive state government grants.

According to an official statement, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also made a provision for graduate teachers to be paid Rs 6,000 per month and BEd teachers with masters to be paid Rs 12,000 per month for teaching modern subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, etc.

A budgetary provision of Rs 681 lakh has also been made for the construction of hostels and school buildings for minority institutions in the fiscal year 2023-2024, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the state government presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

