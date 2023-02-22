CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has advised all stakeholders to be extremely cautious and not respond to any fake messages or website links. On the official website of the CBSE, students can access the sample or specimen papers.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. Exams for Classes 12 and 10 began on February 15, 2023. The CBSE has now issued a strict warning notice to students, alerting them of a fake website being circulated for CBSE Sample Papers.

According to the notice, this fake website asks students to download sample papers and asks them to pay for the paper. "The Board has been made aware that some unscrupulous elements have set a link at http://cbse.support/sp, claiming that the CBSE has distributed 30 sample test questions for classes 10 and 12 and that exam papers will be based solely on these sample papers and demanding payment to download these papers," reads the notice.

The CBSE has advised all stakeholders to be extremely cautious and not respond to any such fake messages or website links. The sample papers or specimen papers are available on the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in, and are free of charge.

Furthermore, the board has said that the board does charge any fees to students or parents for downloading sample papers. Students can download them for free and use them to study for their board exams.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will conclude on March 31, 2023, and the Class 12 Board Exam will conclude on April 5, 2023. Check the official website for the most recent CBSE Board Exam 2023 updates.

