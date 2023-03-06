UGC NET 2023 Phase 4 exam city slip released; know steps to check

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Phase 4 exam city slip for the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check and download their exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Phase 4 exam, was released on Monday, March 6. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Phase 4 exam city slip for the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check and download their exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth to access the exam city slip.

UGC NET 2023: know the exam date

On March 11 and 12, the NTA will hold the UGC NET Phase 4 exam for four subjects. Candidates taking the exam can check the exam city slip for advance information on the allotment of the city where the exam centre is located.

UGC NET 2023: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the UGC NET exam city slip link on the homepage

3) On a new login page, enter your application and date of birth

4) Submit the details and access the UGC NET exam city slip

5) Check and download

6) Take a printout for the future use

UGC NET 2023: know admit card

The UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for the Phase 4 exams will be available soon. The candidates' exam city slip is different from their admit card. "Please remember that this is not the admit card for the examination. This is advance notice for the selection of the city in which the Examination Center will be located to assist candidates. The UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV Admit Card will be issued later."

