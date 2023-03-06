Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 positions at crridom.gov.in; know pay scale, selection process

    CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online at crridom.gov.in. The application form must be submitted by March 29, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 11 open positions. 
     

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The CSIR-Central Road Research Institute has issued a recruitment notification inviting candidates to apply for the Scientist Gr IV (2) positions. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online at crridom.gov.in. The application form must be submitted by March 29, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 11 open positions. Read for more important dates and other information.

    1) CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: know vacancy details 

    Position Scientist - Gr IV (2)

    Total posts - 11 

    Pay scale - 7th CPC Level - 11

    Total monthly emoluments - Rs 1,21,641 (approx)

    Upper age limit - 32 years

    2) CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: know the selection process

    A candidate's educational qualifications and experience alone do not entitle them to an interview. The newly formed Screening Committee will create its own criteria for short-listing candidates. Thus, the candidate should include in the application all qualifications and experience in the relevant field in addition to the minimum prescribed qualifications and supporting documentation.

    3) CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: know how to apply

    Candidates must first go through the eligible selection process before applying. Apply online at CSIR-Central Road Research's official website.

    1) Navigate to the official website at crridom.gov.in or recruitment.crridom.gov.in

    2) Click on the recruitment tab

    3) Then click on the 'Apply online for the Posts of Scientists' link

    4) Complete the application form

    5) Upload documents and take a print

    4) CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: know important dates

    1) February 27, 2023 - Online application commences

    2) March 29, 2023 - Deadline for submission

