    APSC CEE Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 6 at apsc.nic.in; know exam date, pattern

    APSC CEE Prelims Exam 2023: The admit card will be available for download from the official website, apsc.nic.in. On February 4, a list of applicants who had successfully filed their applications and paid the required fees for the preliminary exam of the combined competitive examination for 2022 was released. 
     

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will issue the admit card for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022 on Monday, March 6, 2023. The admit card will be available for download from the official website, apsc.nic.in. On February 4, a list of applicants who had successfully filed their applications and paid the required fees for the preliminary exam of the combined competitive examination for 2022 was released. 

    APSC CEE Prelims exam: know the exam date 

    The Assam Public Service Commission has officially announced the exam date for the Combined Competitive Examination 2023; it will be held in offline mode on March 26, 2023, from 10:00 am to noon and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with a 2-hour exam duration. Ensure to arrive at an exam centre before the gate closes, as no one will be allowed inside the exam hall after that time.

    APSC CEE Prelims exam: know the exam pattern

    APSC has released the examination pattern for the Combined Competitive Examination prelims. It will be administered offline, with 200 questions from General Studies, each worth one mark, and the candidate will have 120 minutes to complete the maximum number of questions in each paper. There will also be a provision for negative marking, with ¼ mark deducted for incorrect answers.

    APSC CEE Prelims exam: know the steps to download the admit card

    1) Navigate to the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission at, apsc.nic.in

    2) Click on the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage

    4) Key in the login details, including registration number and date of birth

    5) The card APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be on the screen

    6) Check the details and take the print

    Also Read: Jharkhand recruitment 2023 for 1478 home guard positions; apply online before March 17

    Also Read: ISC Class 12 Physics Exam on March 6; know guidelines, dress code, specimen paper

    Also Read: Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam: Kerala Board class 10 examinations to commence on March 9

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
