NEET PG 2023 Exam update: know result, answer key date, time, other details

NEET PG 2023 Exam: Approximately 2.9 lakh students appeared for the examination in various locations nationwide. Despite protests and petitions from students and doctors advocating a postponement of the exams, the NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5.

Approximately 2.9 lakh students appeared for the examination in various locations nationwide. The exam's question paper included 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response and one mark for each incorrect response.

NEET PG 2023 Exams: About answer key

The NBE has not announced the date and time for distributing the NEET PG 2023 Exam Answer Key. However, the answer key will be available at the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. For more updates, do visit the official websites.

NEET PG 2023 Exams: About the result date

The NEET PG 2023 result is to be announced on March 31. The deadline for internship applications has been pushed back to August 11, with counselling set to begin in September.

On March 5, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023 was scheduled. Previously, the Supreme Court refused to hear arguments in favour of postponing it, saying that nothing could prevent someone who had failed from trying again.

The Supreme Court was hearing two petitions seeking for the postgraduate medical admission test to be postponed. As the deadline for internship applications was extended to August 11, the petitioners claimed they needed more time to prepare for the exam adequately and that it should be rescheduled.

