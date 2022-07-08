Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

    Telangana ECET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held on July 13, 2022. The entrance exam for engineering programmes will be held in two shifts. While the morning shift runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the afternoon shift runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released here s how to download other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 was announced on July 8. The TS ECET hall ticket has been given by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad on the official website -ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET admit card 2022 may be downloaded by entering the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth at the direct link provided here.

    Telangana ECET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held on July 13, 2022. The entrance exam for engineering programmes will be held in two shifts. While the morning shift runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the afternoon shift runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    For Diploma degrees, the TS ECET 2022 exam pattern will include questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and topics from allied Engineering branches.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    Here's how to download the TS ECET Admit Card 2022

    • ecet.tsche.ac.in is the official webpage.
    • Click the "TS ECET hall ticket" link on the webpage.
    • Enter your login information and press the submit button.
    • The admission card for the TS ECET 2022 will display on the screen.
    • Examine the facts and directions on the ECET admission card pdf attentively.
    • Take a printout of it for future reference.

    Also Read | AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12; know time, how to check and other details

    Candidates must check the details on their Telangana ECET hall ticket after downloading it. The TS ECET 2022 admission card will include information such as applicants' personal information, the TS ECET test date and time, examination location information, ECET exam day rules, and other things. Candidates must inform the administration if there is a problem on their TS ECET admission card.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard gcw

    JNVST Class 6 results 2022 declared; Here's how to check your Navodaya scorecard

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here - adt

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    CBSE Class 10th 12th results soon know important things to check on your marksheet gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12 know time how to check and other details gcw

    AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12; know time, how to check and other details

    Recent Stories

    I don't think he will be a certainty - Wasim Jaffer questions Virat Kohli place in T20I side-krn

    'I don't think he will be a certainty' - Wasim Jaffer questions Virat Kohli's place in T20I side

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot gcw

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe passes away after being shot

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple venue of Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh wedding drb

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

    Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8 and 9; know affected regions here - adt

    Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on July 8 and 9; know affected regions here

    football laliga Pedri 8 era begins: Barcelona fans thrilled after youngster gets Iniesta's iconic number snt

    Pedri 8 era begins: Barcelona fans thrilled after youngster gets Iniesta's iconic number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon