TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

Telangana ECET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held on July 13, 2022. The entrance exam for engineering programmes will be held in two shifts. While the morning shift runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the afternoon shift runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 was announced on July 8. The TS ECET hall ticket has been given by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad on the official website -ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET admit card 2022 may be downloaded by entering the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth at the direct link provided here.

Telangana ECET 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) held on July 13, 2022. The entrance exam for engineering programmes will be held in two shifts. While the morning shift runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the afternoon shift runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For Diploma degrees, the TS ECET 2022 exam pattern will include questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and topics from allied Engineering branches.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

Here's how to download the TS ECET Admit Card 2022

ecet.tsche.ac.in is the official webpage.

Click the "TS ECET hall ticket" link on the webpage.

Enter your login information and press the submit button.

The admission card for the TS ECET 2022 will display on the screen.

Examine the facts and directions on the ECET admission card pdf attentively.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read | AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12; know time, how to check and other details

Candidates must check the details on their Telangana ECET hall ticket after downloading it. The TS ECET 2022 admission card will include information such as applicants' personal information, the TS ECET test date and time, examination location information, ECET exam day rules, and other things. Candidates must inform the administration if there is a problem on their TS ECET admission card.