PHOTOS: Mouni Roy gets trolled for her daring thigh-high slit gown; fan calls it 'worst dress'

As Mouni Roy proudly posed for the paparazzi at GQ Men of the Year event, her video and pictures rapidly went viral, generating various comments on the internet.

The GQ Men of the Year event featured Mouni Roy, who is renowned for her exquisite sense of style. She made a remarkable presence there. Nevertheless, her daring choice of clothing became a contentious issue among internet users.

The actress walked the red carpet wearing a provocative costume that had a thigh-high split, a transparent gold skirt, and geometric metallic elements that adorned the bodice. This suit included a strapless style that highlighted her toned frame, and it was matched with earrings that made a statement and stiletto shoes.



Her bold eye makeup and elegant hair contributed to the overall glam quality of her appearance. As Mouni proudly posed for the paparazzi, her video rapidly went viral, which resulted in a variety of comments being expressed on the internet.

Many people on social media were not delighted with her appearance, despite the fact that her followers praised her self-assurance.

One user commented, “Worst dress." Another wrote, “She looks so uncomfortable in that." A third chimed in, “She is not slaying it at all… She is too uncomfortable with her dress."

Some also compared her look to Priyanka Chopra’s recent fashion choices, with one remarking, “Copied Priyanka Chopra’s dress." Others expressed disappointment, saying, “Mouni used to look good earlier… I don’t know why she’s wearing such hopeless clothes."

Mouni Roy is not a stranger to experimenting with her style, and she is frequently praised for taking chances. This is despite the fact that she has been subjected to internet harassment.

After beginning her career with the well-known television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy skyrocketed to prominence with her performance in Naagin, which cemented her place as one of the most prominent actresses in Indian television.



Following her transition to the film industry, she made her debut in the Bollywood film Gold, which she co-starred in with Akshay Kumar. Since then, she has participated in major movies such as Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Mouni has recently appeared in the drama series Showtime as well as the web series Sultan of Delhi. In addition, she was a co-host alongside Karan Kundrra in the Indian rendition of Temptation Island, demonstrating her flexibility beyond the entertainment industry.

