    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    Class 10 and 12 marksheets are required for graduating, furthering one's education, and even finding work. Any mistakes in the documentation have the ability to wreck children's lives. Apart from the scores, the marksheet will include the candidates' personal information whenever it is accessible.

    CBSE Class 10th 12th results soon know important things to check on your marksheet gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of the 10th and 12th board exams soon. When the results are released, students will be able to see them on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Students, on the other hand, must remember that after receiving their online marksheets, they must not only verify their grades, but also confirm that all data on it are valid.

    Class 10 and 12 marksheets are required for graduating, furthering one's education, and even finding work. Any mistakes in the documentation have the ability to wreck children's lives. Apart from the scores, the marksheet will include the candidates' personal information whenever it is accessible. They must check: 

    • Your name
    • Roll number
    • Father’s name and mother’s name
    • Total marks
    • Percentage calculation
    • School name
    • Grades

    Also Read: CBSE Term 2 results 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely to be announced by July second week

    The CBSE allows students to amend their names, parents' names, or mothers' names that are incorrectly mentioned on the marksheet. Corrections on the marksheet are no longer a time-consuming chore. Students can amend their names on the CBSE marksheet by following the methods outlined below:

    Step 1: Collect an application form, which will be accessible on the board's official website, cbse.nic.in, from which students can receive an application form for name correction in the CBSE marksheet. The paperwork can also be received through the admissions office of each particular institution.

    Step 2: Complete the application form. Avoid making mistakes and revising.

    Step 3: Submit the needed documentation. Following that, the board will make the appropriate modifications after verifying the school's original records.

    Students will require their roll number, date of birth, and school number to verify the CBSE board result 2022 term 2. The much-anticipated term 2 scores, as well as the final result, will be accessible once students have verified their results. The final grade will comprise the terms 1 and 2 grades, as well as any internal evaluation or practical scores. The precise weight of each term is unknown, and the formula will be revealed along with the findings.

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
