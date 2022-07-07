Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAPCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 12; know time, how to check and other details

    The AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be made available separately for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy examinations. The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET engineering test will be available on July 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The EAPCET answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy papers, on the other hand, will be issued on July 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM.

    The date and schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key have been declared online today, July 7, 2022. On July 12 and 13, 2022, all candidates who took the EAMCET test will be able to verify and obtain the AP EAPCET answer keys. More information may also be found on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Here's how to check the answer key: 

    • Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
    • Click on the link that says 'AP EAPCET 2022 Engineering answer key' OR 'AP EAPCET 2022 Agriculture answer key' on the webpage.
    • On the screen, a new page will display.
    • Enter the credentials requested and access the answer key.

    Students are reminded that these AP EAMCET Answer Keys 2022 are just provisional and will be valid for examinations given on July 4–8, 2022 and July 11–12, 2022. Students should be aware that after the AP EAMCET Answer Keys 2022 are available, they will have the option to file complaints. During this time, they will be required to pay a modest charge for each objection raised.

    The AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be announced later depending on the final answer key. Please keep in mind that the test board has not yet announced the EAPCET result date.

