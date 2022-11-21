SSC CGL 2022: Admit card released; know steps to download, exam pattern

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The admit card for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination, SSC CGL 2022, was released on Monday. The SSC regional websites have released the admit card, and the SSC CGL application status for the Tier 1 exam is now available on the SSC websites. Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. Follow the steps below to review and download the application status from the official website.

    According to the commission's SSC CGL Exam Schedule 2022, the exam will begin on December 1 and conclude on December 13, 2022. Candidates can check their exam timings, dates, and other information on their SSC CGL Admit card 2022.

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Know how to download the admit card
    1) Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
    2) Click on the regional website on the homepage
    3) Click on the SSC NER website on the page
    4) A new login page will be displayed
    5) Click on the link of the SSC CGL admit card 2022
    6) On a new login page, key in the registration ID and Date of birth 
    7) Submit 
    8) The card will appear on the screen
    9) Check the details and take a printout 

    The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be an objective test with a time limit of 60 minutes. The exam will be worth 200 marks and will consist of 100 questions.
     

