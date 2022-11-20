Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022, registration is set to close today, November 20. On October 31, the National Testing Agency, NTA, invited applications from qualified candidates for JNU PhD admission, and the deadline to apply for the JNUEE is today. Candidates who have yet to register for the exam can visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The JNUEE Registration link will be available until 5 pm today on the official website.

    According to the JNUEE 2022 schedule, the registration link will be available until 5 pm today, and candidates can pay the fee until 11:50 pm today. The JNUEE application correction window will be open from November 22 to November 24 until 11:50 pm.

    Know the exam date of JNUEE 2022:

    The JNUEE 2022 exam will be held on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022. The exam will be administered in two sessions, the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    Know how to apply for JNUEE 2022: 

    1) Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the registration link on the homepage

    3) On a new login page, register and log in using asked credentials, complete the JNUEE 2022 application form and upload documents 

    4) Pay the application fee and submit 

    5) Take a printout for future need

    JNUEE Exam will be in multiple-choice format, with only English as the medium of instruction (other than language papers).

