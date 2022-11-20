Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    The merit list for NEET PG 2022 will be released on November 21, 2022, according to the revised schedule. From November 22 to November 24, candidates can submit their choices against the merit list. 
     

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education released a revised schedule for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round on November 19. The reason for the date changes is currently unknown. Registered candidates who want to check the revised schedule should visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

    According to the revised schedule, the merit list for NEET PG 2022 will be released on November 21, 2022. From November 22 to November 24, candidates can submit their choices against the merit list.

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Know how to check the mop-up round revised schedule

    1) Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.inte 

    2) On the homepage, click on the notification tab 

    3) Click on the 'Revised schedule for UP NEET PG 2022 MOP-UP'

    4) Enter the details, and the PDF will appear on the screen

    5) The revised dates can be checked from the PDF

    According to the revised schedule, the merit list will be released tomorrow, November 21. It was previously scheduled to be released on November 14, 2022. According to the schedule, online voting will be available between November 22 and November 24, 2022. The seat allotment result, which was supposed to be released on November 20 and 21, has been pushed back to November 26, 2022. All other counselling dates will be the same as those announced on November 12, 2022. For more information, interested and concerned candidates should visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

    Also Read: JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

    Also Read: KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details - adt

    JNUEE 2022: Registration deadline ends today for JNU PhD admissions; check details

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

    KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps - adt

    KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 web options entry commences; know steps

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AEEE 2023: Registration to commence on November 18; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here - adt

    HP TET 2022: HPBOSE releases exam dates, to commence on December 10; check here

    Recent Stories

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty-romantic song is a must watch RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress and Pawan Singh's naughty-romantic song is a must watch

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk prices in Delhi-NCR; here's how much it will cost residents

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Paige Spiranac trolled for cleavage-revealing post asking fans who they're rooting for snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Paige Spiranac trolled for cleavage-revealing post asking fans who they're rooting for

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD dance moves in 'Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba' goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal's BOLD dance moves in 'Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba' goes VIRAL

    New Zealand vs India 2022, 2nd T20I: Supreme Suryakumar Yadav gives India 1-0 lead snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022, 2nd T20I: Supreme Suryakumar Yadav gives India 1-0 lead

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon