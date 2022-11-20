UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

The merit list for NEET PG 2022 will be released on November 21, 2022, according to the revised schedule. From November 22 to November 24, candidates can submit their choices against the merit list.

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Education released a revised schedule for the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round on November 19. The reason for the date changes is currently unknown. Registered candidates who want to check the revised schedule should visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Know how to check the mop-up round revised schedule

1) Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.inte

2) On the homepage, click on the notification tab

3) Click on the 'Revised schedule for UP NEET PG 2022 MOP-UP'

4) Enter the details, and the PDF will appear on the screen

5) The revised dates can be checked from the PDF

According to the revised schedule, the merit list will be released tomorrow, November 21. It was previously scheduled to be released on November 14, 2022. According to the schedule, online voting will be available between November 22 and November 24, 2022. The seat allotment result, which was supposed to be released on November 20 and 21, has been pushed back to November 26, 2022. All other counselling dates will be the same as those announced on November 12, 2022. For more information, interested and concerned candidates should visit the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

