NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces Mop-Up round provisional result; check details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round result on Friday on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can view the NEET PG mop-up round results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can file objections to the mop-up round provisional result through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com until November 19, 2022 (10:00 am)

"The Provisional Result for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2022 (for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB programmes) is now available for all applicants. Any discrepancy in the result should be immediately reported to the MCC of DGHS through email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 10 am on November 19, 2022, after which the Provisional Result will be deemed as 'Final,'" MCC issued a statement.

The MCC has formed the mop-up round provisional result based on NEET PG merit, candidate choices, and seat availability. Candidates must log in with their NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin to view and download the NEET PG mop-up round provisional result. MCC has urged students to approach the allotted college/institute only after the NEET PG 2022 final result has been announced and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

Know how to check the NEET PG Mop Up Round 2022:

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the PG Counselling link on the homepage

3) The Mop Up Round Provisional Result will be displayed on the screen

4) Check it and download the result

5) Take a printout for further use

