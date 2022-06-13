Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board declares Class 10th results; 82.89% pass percentage, no merit list

    There will be no merit list. Out of the total students who appeared for the exam, 82.89% have cleared it. Like last year, girls have outperformed boys once again. Out of the total students who have cleared the RBSE 10th exam, the pass percentage among girls is at 84.38% while among boys, it is 81.62%. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2022 on the official websites. The results may be found at rbse.org, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajasthan.indiaresults.com. This year, almost 12 lakh children enrolled for the 10th board examinations. There will be no merit list. Out of the total students who appeared for the exam, 82.89% have cleared it.

    Students must examine the spelling of the student's name to see if there is a mistake. Students must also double-check their results not just for the total % computation, but also for subject-specific marks. They must also double-check the school's name and spelling, whether the grade is valid or not, the pass/fail status, and if the roll number is correct or not. In the event of a result mistake, students must contact the school administration or the RBSE immediately.

    To pass the exam, students must receive at least 33% or a grade of D in each topic and in aggregate. Those who do not meet the required marks in one or two courses may ask for scrutiny, since the board will not hold a supplemental test. Those who fail several subjects will also have to repeat the year.

    Also Read | RBSE 2022: Class 10th results to be out today; know grading system, alternative ways to check marks

    The RBSE 12th science stream pass percentage is 96.53 percent, while the commerce stream pass percentage is 97.53 percent. Over 6 lakh students registered for the RBSE 12th test in the arts stream, with as many as 96.33 percent passing the exam.

    Last year, on July 30, the BSER 10th result 2021 was announced, and 99.56 percent of pupils passed the exam.

    Also Read | RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today; details here

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
