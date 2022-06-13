RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today; details here

Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today. Once the result is out candidates can check the result on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will declare the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 3 pm. Bulaki Das Kalla, the state education minister, tweeted that "the result of the Madhyamik and Praveshika test conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan would be revealed tomorrow at 3 pm."

The results will be announced tomorrow on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check the RBSE 10th Result 2022?

Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Click the RBSE Class 10th Result link on the site.

Enter your registration number and birth date.

The tenth result, 2022, would be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

How to get the RBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

To access the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, submit RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number to 56263.

This year, around 20 lakh students took their Class 10 and 12 exams from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m. This year, over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students have enrolled for the class 10th test. The exam was given in 6,068 exam centres around the state. When the RBSE class 10th results are released, they will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students must achieve at least 33% in each obligatory topic separately in order to pass the test.

The RBSE 12th Science stream pass percentage was 96.53 per cent, while the Commerce stream pass percentage was 97.53 per cent.

