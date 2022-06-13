Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBSE 2022: Class 10th results to be out today; know grading system, alternative ways to check marks

    Students who receive at least 33% or a grade of D in each subject and in aggregate will be certified pass. Those who do not meet the minimal marks in one or two subjects will most likely be offered another chance. Supplementary exams are scheduled to be held at a later date by the board.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will declare the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 3 pm. Students who receive at least 33% or a grade of D in each subject and in aggregate will be certified pass. Those who do not meet the minimal marks in one or two subjects will most likely be offered another chance. Supplementary exams are scheduled to be held at a later date by the board. Those who fail the compartment test or are unable to pass more than two topics will have to retake the year.

    Here are some alternate ways to check results:

    Via SMS: Students who do not have a steady internet connection or whose websites load slowly can also receive their results through SMS. The facility will be activated upon the announcement of the results via press conference. To use the service, students need transmit RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER to 5676750 or 56263.

    Via DigiLocker: 

    Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website.
    Step 2: Next, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
    Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card number, name, date of birth, category, valid cellphone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security pin.
    Step 4: Submit the information and choose a username. You may see the results of your DigiLocker account once it has been created.
    Step 5: Next, under the 'education' category, select 'Rajasthan Board.'
    Step 6: Go to the Class 10 passing certificate/results page.
    Step 7: Enter your RBSE-registered roll number or mobile phone number.
    Step 8: On the screen, the RBSE class 10 result/mark sheet/certificate will be presented.

    Along with marks, students will be getting grades. Here's the grading system: 

    A+ grade = 100 to 91
    A grade = 90 to 76
    B grade = 75 to 61
    C grade = 60 to 41
    D grade = 40 to 33

