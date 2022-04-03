RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has requested applications from qualified and interested people, according to an announcement posted on the RBI's official website (https://rbi.org.in).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has posted approximately 300 job openings for Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security), and Officers in Grade 'B'.

Last date: The online registration procedure for all of the aforementioned positions began on March 28, and the deadline to apply is April 18, 2022. (till 6:00 PM).

Application fee: The application cost for General, OBC, and EWS applicants is Rs 850, while the charge for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is Rs 100. For the position of Assistant Manager, the application cost is Rs 600 for applicants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 100 for those from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

How to apply?

Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.

On the homepage, under the 'Current Vacancies' section, click on 'Vacancies.'

'Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade 'A'-Panel Year-2021'

Click on the 'Online Application Form' link.

Fill the required from with all the necessary details

Upload documents, pay fee and submit

take printout for future refernece

Candidates are recommended to carefully fill out and double-check the information provided in their online applications, as no changes will be permitted after submission.

