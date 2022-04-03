Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

    The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has requested applications from qualified and interested people, according to an announcement posted on the RBI's official website (https://rbi.org.in).

    RBI Recruitment 2022 Over 300 job vacancies posted know last date to apply and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has posted approximately 300 job openings for Assistant Managers (Rajbhasha), Assistant Managers (Protocol & Security), and Officers in Grade 'B'.

    The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has requested applications from qualified and interested people, according to an announcement posted on the RBI's official website (https://rbi.org.in).

    Last date: The online registration procedure for all of the aforementioned positions began on March 28, and the deadline to apply is April 18, 2022. (till 6:00 PM).

    Application fee: The application cost for General, OBC, and EWS applicants is Rs 850, while the charge for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is Rs 100. For the position of Assistant Manager, the application cost is Rs 600 for applicants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 100 for those from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

    How to apply?

    • Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.
    • On the homepage, under the 'Current Vacancies' section, click on 'Vacancies.'
    • 'Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade 'A'-Panel Year-2021'
    • Click on the 'Online Application Form' link.
    • Fill the required from with all the necessary details
    • Upload documents, pay fee and submit
    • take printout for future refernece

    Candidates are recommended to carefully fill out and double-check the information provided in their online applications, as no changes will be permitted after submission.

    Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Also Read | NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check - adt

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

    CUET 2022 Registrations to open from April 6 here s how you can apply gcw

    CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program-dnm

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts-dnm

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online-dnm

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Recent Stories

    Grammys 2022: BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangement in out (Read Details) RBA

    Grammys 2022: Check out BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangements details

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?

    Ramadan 2022 Know dos and donts for the holy month gcw

    Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video) RBA

    Arjun Kapoor brings injured Malaika Arora home from hospital (Video)

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon