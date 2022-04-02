NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

The last date to apply for the position was within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in the Job News.

National Technical Research Organisation, NTRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO on ntro.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the position was within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in the Job News. Candidates can check details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other information below.

Vacancy Details:

Deputy Director of Accounts: 1 Post

Assistant Director of Accounts/ Assistant Director: 1 Post

Personal Assistant: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the<strong> Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply:

Application in prescribed proforma completed in all respects should reach ‘Deputy Director ®, National Technical Research Organisation, Block-III, Old JNU campus, New Delhi- 110067.

Fees Details:

Candidates should go to the notification given below for application fee details.

Admit Card / Result:

National Technical Research Organization – Personal Assistant you can take the printout of your Admit Card or Result