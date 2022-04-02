Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

    The last date to apply for the position was within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in the Job News.

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    National Technical Research Organisation, NTRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO on ntro.gov.in.

    The last date to apply for the position was within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in the Job News. Candidates can check details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other information below.

    Vacancy Details:  

    Deputy Director of Accounts: 1 Post

    Assistant Director of Accounts/ Assistant Director: 1 Post

    Personal Assistant: 16 Posts

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;.

    Where to Apply:

    Application in prescribed proforma completed in all respects should reach ‘Deputy Director ®, National Technical Research Organisation, Block-III, Old JNU campus, New Delhi- 110067.

    Fees Details:

    Candidates should go to the notification given below for application fee details.

    Admit Card / Result:

    National Technical Research Organization – Personal Assistant you can take the printout of your Admit Card or Result

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online-dnm

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Know date time where to watch and more gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Know date, time, where to watch and more

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 Finally the results are out gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022: Ramayani Roy tops exam, 79.88% overall pass percentage

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Know passing marks different ways to check result other details gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Know passing marks, different ways to check result, other details

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Result date announced know what time will it be out gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result date announced, know what time will it be out?

    Recent Stories

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online-dnm

    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Happy Birthday Chetak 60 What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    Kpop BTS members and their rumoured romances take a look drb

    BTS members and their rumoured romances; take a look

    on this day 'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history snt

    'Etched in our memories': 2011 World Cup-winning heroes, IPL teams and fans relive history

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch - gps

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon