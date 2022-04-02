Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online
Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills all the eligibility and other conditions.
Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER) is looking to recruit Apprentices in several trades under the various divisions including Howrah, Liluah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Jamalpur etc.
You can check vacancy (trade, unit & community-wise breakup), eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other terms and condition the detailed notification is available on the official website of RRC/ER/Kolkata i.e. rrcer.com.
Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills all the eligibility and other conditions.
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate.
Age Limit: Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and not aged more than 24 years of age.
Selection Process:
Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit in Eastern Railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates, who apply against the notification.
Application Fee: Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates have been exempted from application fee.
How To Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC/ER Kolkata - www.rrcer.com
Step 2: Fill the relevant information
Step 3: Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and other documents
Step 4: Pay application fee through online mode.
Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future reference
Important Dates:
Date of publication of Notification on website: March 29, 2022
Opening date and time of Online Application: April 11, 2022
Closing date and time of Online Application: May 10, 2022
Application Fee:
Gen/ OBC – Rs. 100/-
SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Women candidates – No Fee