    Railway Recruitment 2022: Over 3000 apprentice posts up for grabs, apply online

    Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills all the eligibility and other conditions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER) is looking to recruit Apprentices in several trades under the various divisions including Howrah, Liluah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Jamalpur etc.

    You can check vacancy (trade, unit & community-wise break­up), eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other terms and condition the detailed notification is available on the official website of RRC/ER/Kolkata i.e. rrcer.com.

    Eligibility Criteria:  

    Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate.

    Age Limit: Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and not aged more than 24 years of age.

    Selection Process:

    Selection of a candidate for training slot of a unit in Eastern Railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates, who apply against the notification.

    Application Fee: Application fees (non-refundable) is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates have been exempted from application fee.

    How To Apply:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC/ER Kolkata - www.rrcer.com

    Step 2: Fill the relevant information

    Step 3: Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and other documents

    Step 4: Pay application fee through online mode.

    Step 5: Take a printout of the application for future reference

    Important Dates:

    Date of publication of Notification on website: March 29, 2022

    Opening date and time of Online Application: April 11, 2022

    Closing date and time of Online Application: May 10, 2022

    Application Fee:

    Gen/ OBC – Rs. 100/-

    SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Women candidates – No Fee

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
