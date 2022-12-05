Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTA releases JNUEE 2022 admit card; know steps, other details here

    JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: Candidates must enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to download their JNUEE 2022 hall ticket. The JNUEE hall ticket will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, shift timing, and other information. The JNUEE 2022 is scheduled from December 7 to December 10, 2022. 
     

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination Admit Card, or JNUEE Admit Card, was released by the National Testing Agency on Monday, December 5, 2022. The admit cards are available on the official website, jnueexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can access their admit cards with their login details. 

    According to the announcement, the National Testing Agency will hold the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022) in CBT style starting from December 7, to December 10, 2022, at different Examination Centers across India. The candidates are advised that the admission card will be granted provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the qualifying rules, and will not be sent by post.

    Candidates are urged to bring their admit card to the exam. The JNUEE Exam would be held for individuals who intend to apply for the PhD programme. 

    JNUEE 2022 Admit card: Know how to download,
    1) Go to the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in
    2) Click on the 'JNUEE (PhD) 2022 Admit Card' link on the homepage
    3) Candidates can then log in using their application number and date of birth, or their application number and password
    4) The admit card will be displayed
    5) Download and take a print 

    The exam is slated from December 7 to December 10, 2022. Candidates must not mutilate with the admit card or change any information. Keep checking the JNUEE website for the most recent details on JNUEE 2022.
     

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
