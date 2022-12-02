BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Registration deadline extended until December 15; check details

The Bihar Board is currently accepting registrations for students in Class 11 for the 2022-23 academic year. Students who meet the eligibility requirements can register and pay the application fee on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration period for both regular and private students for the Class 12 board exam 2024 to December 15, 2022.

Candidates who have yet to pay the registration fee can do so online until December 15, 2022. If an applicant faces challenges completing the online application, they can call the support number 0612-2230039. According to a tweet from the Bihar Board, students taking the BSEB Class 11 annual test 2023 can fill out the online examination form and deposit the fee by December 15, 2022.

BSEB class 12 exam 2024 registration: Know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website, biharboardonline.com

2) Press on the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link

3) Complete the application form and upload the required documents

4) Pay the application fee and click on the submit

5) Download it and take a printout

