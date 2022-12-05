Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KTET Answer Key 2022 to be released soon; know cut-off, other details

    KTET Answer Key 2022: The Pareeksha Bhavan has not yet declared the dates for the KTET Answer Key, although it is expected to be released in the following weeks. Once all of the exam papers have been checked, the answer key will be prepared and released either in pdf format or candidates will have to login and enter.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to issue the KTET Answer Key 2022 soon on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The answer keys for the applicants who appeared in Categories 1, 2, 3, and 4 will be made available. The exam was held on December 3 and 4, 2022. On December 3 and 4, 2022, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held the KTET Exam 2022 for qualified candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam should expect the answer key to be posted on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, soon.

    Following the schedule, the interested candidates had to register from October 25, 2022, and the last date to apply was November 14, 2022. The final print of the KTET application had to be taken on November 14, 2022. On November 28, 2022, the admit card was made available. The KTET exam dates had already been announced and were held on December 3 and 4.

    However, Pareeksha Bhavan has not declared the dates for the KTET Answer Key, it is expected to be released in the following weeks. Once all exam papers have been verified, the answer key will be generated and released either in pdf format or requiring candidates to log in and input. The final key would be prepared based on the objections submitted, and the findings would be announced. Candidates are urged to continue visiting the KTET official website for the recent update. 

    The KTET expected cut-off for the general category is 60 marks, and for SC/ST/OBC candidates it is 55 per cent of marks.

    Candidates should know that this is the expected cut-off, but the final one will be announced with the results. Candidates who appeared for the KTET Exam will be shortlisted based on the results, which will be revealed shortly.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
