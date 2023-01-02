NEET SS counselling 2022: Round 2 registration, choice filling ends today; Know details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 registration process today, January 2, 2023. Know all details here.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 registration process today, January 2, 2023. Through the official website, mcc.nic.in, applicants can submit their round 2 NEET SS counselling application forms. MCC will complete the choice-filling and locking procedure for NEET SS counselling at the same time as the NEET SS round 2 registration.

On January 2, 2023, between 4 pm and 11:55 pm, candidates who have finished the registration process may complete the choice-filling process and the choice-locking procedure. Seat allocation processes will take place between January 3 and January 4.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams to begin today; check details

On January 5, 2023, MCC will release the allocation results for NEET SS round 2 counselling. The NEET SS round 2 seat allocation online reporting period will run from January 6 to January 12, 2023.

Here's how to register and fill choices for seats:

Candidates must first go to the mcc.nic.in official website.

Navigate to the "Super Speciality Counseling" tab on the home page.

Choose the registration link, then follow the on-screen instructions to finish the registration.

Choose your options, pay the costs, and send the form.

For further information, download the confirmation page.

Also Read | NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details

On December 30, MCC increased the number of DM and MCh seats in the NEET SS counselling round 2 seat matrix. To avoid wasting Super Speciality seats, additional seats from the DM and MCh programmes of Lok Nayak Hospital affiliated with Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) have been added to the seat matrix.

Also Read: UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details