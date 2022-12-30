Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details

    UGC NET 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced UGC NET 2023 June session dates. UGC NET June session will be held from June 13, 2023, to June 22, 2023. For the December 2022 session, the UGC NET 2023 Registration is already underway.
     

    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2023 Dates for the June session are announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced UGC NET 2023 June session dates today. UGC NET June session will be held from June 13, 2023, to June 22, 2023. For the December 2022 session, the UGC NET 2023 Registration is already underway. For more detailed information, candidates are requested to visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Twitted and informed, "Dates for the UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET twice every year, in June and December. This is to inform prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will take place from June 13 to June 22, 2023."

     

    In addition, the chairman said that for the latest updates regarding the examination and other information, candidates are advised to visit the official website, http://nta.ac.in.

    The UGC NET 2023 June session cycle will be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023, and candidates must register as soon as the application window opens. 

    As soon as the application dates are announced, the UGC NET 2023 June session notification will be released. Candidates will receive more information about the subject-specific UGC NET exam dates. 

    The UGC NET 2022 December session will be held between February 21 and March 10, 2023. The registration process has already begun, and the registration deadline for the UGC NET December 2022 cycle is January 17, 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
