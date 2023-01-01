Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details

    NIFT 2023: Candidates registered for the examination can modify their NIFT 2023 application form between January 9 and January 12, 2023. The NIFT 2023 application form is available on the official website, niftadmissions.in. 

    NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    The Registration process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023, with delayed fees, will begin on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the NIFT 2023 entrance exam can pay the late fee of Rs 5,000 and the late fee in addition to the application fee until January 8, 2023. The NIFT 2023 application form is available on the official website, niftadmissions.in.

    Candidates registered for the examination can modify their NIFT 2023 application form between January 9 and January 12, 2023. The NIFT 2023 entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design, and Masters of Fashion Technology programmes are scheduled for February 5.

    NIFT 2023: check the required documents 
    1) Certificates and academic mark sheet
    2) Certificate of disability (if any)
    3) Certificate of category (if any)
    4) Signature scanned image
    5) Photograph scanned image
    6) Details of credit or debit card

    NIFT 2023: here's how to fill out the application
    1) Navigate to the NIFT 2023 official website, nift.ac.in
    2) Click on the registration link to generate credentials
    3) Log in with the newly generated credentials and complete the NIFT 2023 application form
    4) Choose a NIFT 2023 exam centre, upload all required documents, and make the payment
    5) Submit the NIFT 2023 application form and save the confirmation page 

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download

    Also Read: NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern

    Also Read: UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download - adt

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA releases final answer key; know steps to download

    NEP CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern - adt

    NEP, CUET: Universities, colleges see major changes in admission, teaching pattern

    UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details - adt

    UGC NET 2023 June session exam dates declared; to begin on June 13; check details

    CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet released; to begin on February 15 - adt

    CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 date sheet released; to begin from February 15

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 declared; know steps to check - adt

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 declared; know steps to check

    Recent Stories

    Angry cobra charges at man after he tries to shoot it; spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Angry cobra charges at man after he tries to shoot it; spine-chilling video goes viral

    Did Kantara star Rishab Shetty intentionally skip Rashmika Mandanna's name on Kirik Party's celebration post? Read this RBA

    Did Kantara star Rishab Shetty intentionally skip Rashmika Mandanna's name on Kirik Party's celebration post?

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji - adt

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji

    Rishabh Pant car accident Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver conductor on Republic Day for helping cricketer gcw

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

    Ananya Panday SEXY bikini photos: Actress rings New Year in style, shares pictures from Phuket RBA

    Ananya Panday SEXY bikini photos: Actress rings New Year in style, shares pictures from Phuket

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon