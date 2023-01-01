NIFT 2023: Registration with late fee commences today; check other details

NIFT 2023: Candidates registered for the examination can modify their NIFT 2023 application form between January 9 and January 12, 2023. The NIFT 2023 application form is available on the official website, niftadmissions.in.

The Registration process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023, with delayed fees, will begin on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the NIFT 2023 entrance exam can pay the late fee of Rs 5,000 and the late fee in addition to the application fee until January 8, 2023. The NIFT 2023 application form is available on the official website, niftadmissions.in.

Candidates registered for the examination can modify their NIFT 2023 application form between January 9 and January 12, 2023. The NIFT 2023 entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design, and Masters of Fashion Technology programmes are scheduled for February 5.

NIFT 2023: check the required documents

1) Certificates and academic mark sheet

2) Certificate of disability (if any)

3) Certificate of category (if any)

4) Signature scanned image

5) Photograph scanned image

6) Details of credit or debit card

NIFT 2023: here's how to fill out the application

1) Navigate to the NIFT 2023 official website, nift.ac.in

2) Click on the registration link to generate credentials

3) Log in with the newly generated credentials and complete the NIFT 2023 application form

4) Choose a NIFT 2023 exam centre, upload all required documents, and make the payment

5) Submit the NIFT 2023 application form and save the confirmation page

