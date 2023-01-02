CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams to begin today; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the practical examinations and internal assessments for Class 10 and Class 12 from today. CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 practical exams, which began on Monday, will conclude on January 14. Candidates can visit CBSE’s official cbse.gov.in to check for more details on schedule of practical exams, project, and internal assessments.

As the CBSE does not release a comprehensive calendar for practical examinations, students who seek particular information on the date and time for these assessments may consult with their institutions.

The Board said in a formal announcement that "Starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments, the marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments would be submitted concurrently. By the end of the relevant class, the uploading of marks must be finished. The Board shall not consider extending the deadlines."

The CBSE exam that was supposed to take place on April 4 will now be conducted on March 27, 2023, according to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet.

For students sitting the Class 12 examinations in 2023, the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are accessible for download on the official Board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The datesheet for the CBSE Board Exam for Class 10 in 2023, however, is still the same as the one that was released on December 29, 2022, according to the official notice.

CBSE Class 12 board exam will be held in 2023 between February 15 and April 5. Entrepreneurship will be the first paper on the CBSE 12th board exam, and Psychology will be the last.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Examination will start at 10:30 AM and last until 1:30 PM for the majority of the papers. The practical examinations for grades 10 and 12 as well as the project and internal assessment for the CBSE will be held between January 2 and February 14, 2023.

