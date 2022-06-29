Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download

    To download the MPPSC Engg Services Prelims admit card online, candidates will need their login credentials.

    MPPSC 2022: Engineering services admit card released; know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022, was made available online on June 28, 2022. Candidates can now access their MPPSC State Engg. Services Prelims admit card at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The steps are provided below.

    The MPPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022 is for the Prelims exam on July 3, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be held offline for everyone and on time. The new exam date of July 3 was recently announced, and everyone should take note of it.

    To download the MPPSC Engg. Services Prelims admit card online; candidates will need their login credentials. They can follow the steps and direct link provided below to download it.

    Here's how to download the MPPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022:
    1) Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, mppsc.mp.gov.in
    2) Click on the 'e-admit card link' on the homepage.
    3) Enter the required details 
    4) The MPPSC Engineering Prelims admit card will be on the screen and 
    5) Download and take print a copy for future need

    Candidates must remember to bring the MPPSC Engineering Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall because they will not be allowed to write the exam without it. Also, save it for later use as it will be useful when checking the MPPSC Engg Services Pre Exam Results 2022.
     

    Also Read: OJEE 2022: Admit card released; here's how to download

    Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022: Hall ticket to be released tomorrow; know websites, important dates, other details

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
