    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details

    To access their scorecard, students must enter their Assam HS roll number, and other information from their admit card. Assam Class 12th results will be released for all streams, including Science, Arts, and Commerce.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC 12th result 2022, will be released on Monday, June 27, 2022. According to the Assam HS result date and time 2022, the result will be released at 9 am via press conference. AHSEC will also release the AHSEC 12th scorecard 2022 on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, once the result is declared. "Higher Secondary examination results will be announced on June 27th at 9 am" "My best wishes," the CM wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

    While the results will be posted online on June 27, students will receive their mark sheets and pass certificates from AHSEC later. They will have to pick it up from their respective schools.

     

    To access their scorecard, students must enter their Assam HS roll number, and other information from their admit card. The steps to check and download the scorecard from the official website are below.

    Here's how to check the Assam HS Result 2022,

    1) Visit the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in

    2) On the homepage, click on the result section

    3) On the new page, click on the result link

    4) Key in the required credentials, like roll number and password

    5) Assam HS result would appear on the monitor's screen

    6) Check the details and download the result page

    7) Take a printout for future need

    Assam Class 12th results will be released for all streams, including Science, Arts, and Commerce. The Assam 12th exams were held from March 15, 2022, to April 12, 2022, and approximately 2.5 lakh students took the HS exam. The board exams were held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Last year, the pass rate in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, 98.93 per cent in Arts, and 99.57 per cent in Commerce.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
