Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS EAMCET 2022: Hall ticket to be released tomorrow; know websites, important dates, other details

    The application window closed on May 28, but candidates can apply for the exam until July 7 by paying a late fee.

    TS EAMCET 2022: Hall ticket to be released tomorrow; know websites, important dates, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi Railway Station, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release hall tickets for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The hall tickets for the TS EAMCET will be available for download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Up until July 11, hall tickets will be available for download.

    The entrance examination is slated for August 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The application window closed on May 28, but candidates can apply for the exam until July 7 by paying a late fee.

    Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) TS EAMCET for admission to undergraduate professional courses as Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.

    For the second year in a row, TS EAMCET rank cards will be prepared using only the marks obtained by candidates in the entrance examination, without considering the final examination's 25 per cent weightage.

    Furthermore, this year's minimum marks criterion for taking the entrance exam has been waived.

    "The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45 per cent of marks (40 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) have been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23," an official statement said.

    Also Read: TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

    Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

    Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS Inter Results 2022 TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st 2nd year results on June 25 how to check gcw

    TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Himachal Board to announce results soon know how to check scores gcw

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: Himachal Board to announce results soon; know how to check scores

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details - adt

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details - adt

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25 - adt

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25

    Recent Stories

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch Here s how you can do it gcw

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch? Here's how you can do it

    After Sadio Mane deal, now Bayern Munich eyeing Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    After Sadio Mane deal, now Bayern Munich eyeing Man United's Ronaldo?

    Sexy lingerie is the secret of Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez alive romance and sex-life RBA

    ‘Sexy lingerie’ is the secret of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's alive romance and sex-life; read det

    How will you move forward without Shiv Sena and Thackeray, asks Uddhav Thackeray to rebels - adt

    How will you move forward without Shiv Sena and Thackeray, asks Uddhav Thackeray to rebels

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in boost towards road safety gcw

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon