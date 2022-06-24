TS EAMCET 2022: Hall ticket to be released tomorrow; know websites, important dates, other details

The application window closed on May 28, but candidates can apply for the exam until July 7 by paying a late fee.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release hall tickets for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The hall tickets for the TS EAMCET will be available for download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Up until July 11, hall tickets will be available for download.

The entrance examination is slated for August 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The application window closed on May 28, but candidates can apply for the exam until July 7 by paying a late fee.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) TS EAMCET for admission to undergraduate professional courses as Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.

For the second year in a row, TS EAMCET rank cards will be prepared using only the marks obtained by candidates in the entrance examination, without considering the final examination's 25 per cent weightage.

Furthermore, this year's minimum marks criterion for taking the entrance exam has been waived.

"The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45 per cent of marks (40 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) have been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23," an official statement said.

Also Read: TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here